Minneapolis Council To Try Again With Plan To Replace Police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Some Minneapolis City Council members are preparing a new plan that seeks to replace the city’s police department in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder are working on a proposal to create a new public safety department that removes the police department as a standalone department from the city charter.

The three are still working on their plan and expect to release it by the end of January.

Several council members tried and failed to eliminate the police department last year.

Their proposal to form a new public safety unit was blocked when the city’s charter commission declined to advance the idea to the November ballot.