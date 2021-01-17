Saints Ski Teams Return to Action With Gitchi Gami Games

John Schwinghamer posted two top-10 finishes on the weekend for the Saints.

CABLE, Wis. – The St. Scholsatica ski teams became the first Saints athletic programs to return to competition since March this weekend, as both teams competed at the Gitchi Gami Games at the Birkie Trailhead in Cable, Wisconsin.

Junior John Schwinghamer was the top finisher for the Saints on both Saturday and Sunday, finishing in a career-best seventh place among CCSA skiers (8th overall) in the 15km classic with a time of 43:00. Schwinghamer then went on to finish eighth among CCSA skiers on Sunday (12th overall) in the 10km freestyle with a time of 24:04.

For the women, junior Rana Kraftson was top finisher for the Saints on Saturday, coming in eighth place (18th overall) in the 10km classic individual with a time of 35:27. On Sunday, first-year skier Maggie Whitaker was the Saints top finisher, coming in 11th (29th overall) in the 5km individual freestyle with a time of 14:46.