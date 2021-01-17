Wilderness Pick Up Shootout Win During Long-Awaited Home Opener

Gavin Rasmussen, Mitchell Allard and Josh Bohlin all scored for the Wilderness as they finally got to hold their home opener nearly three months later.

CLOQUET, Minn. – After a nearly three month wait, the Minnesota Wilderness finally held their home opener on Sunday night, getting a 4-3 shootout win over the Austin Bruins.

The Wilderness put up three goals in the first period, then Austin battled back to force overtime. Cloquet native Gavin Rasmussen, Mitchell Allard and Josh Bohlin all scored for the Wilderness in regulation.

Minnesota is scheduled to return to action on Wednesday at the Kenai River Brown Bears.