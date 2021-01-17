Wisconsin’s Average Daily Virus Cases Remain Mostly Constant

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Wisconsin health officials are confirming 1,606 new cases of the coronavirus, out of nearly 7,000 people tested in the last day.

Nearly 522,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in the state has remained mostly constant around 2,591 per day.

One in every 320 people in Wisconsin tested positive in the past week.

Officials on Sunday reported one new death, for a total of 5,451 fatalities.