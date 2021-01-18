COVID-19 Concerns Cancel 2021 Park Point Art Fair

DULUTH, Minn.– As Northlanders wait to get vaccinated to help in the fight against COVID-19 the thought of a normal summer ahead isn’t that clear, especially when it comes to events with large crowds.

The longstanding Park Point Art Fair in Duluth which attracts 100-plus artists from the Midwest and more than 10,000 visitors won’t be celebrating its 50th anniversary this June. Organizers say it was a difficult decision to make but the right one for everybody’s safety, especially the dozens of volunteers who are considered to be high risk to the virus.

“It’s really difficult for us. The park point art fair tradition is a community gathering of neighbors and neighborhoods and artists who come from the Duluth-Superior region and northern Minnesota but beyond that,” said Jake Kapsner of the Park Point Art Fair Committee.

Planning for the 50th Park Point Art Fair is underway and set for June 24 and 26 of 2022.