Cromwell-Wright Girls Basketball Top Wrenshall in Home Opener

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 on the season as they will travel to Silver Bay on Friday night.

CROMWELL, Minn. – In their first home game of the season, the Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team defeated Wrenshall 79-18 Monday night.

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 on the season as they will travel to Silver Bay on Friday night.