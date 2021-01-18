Despite Event Cancellations, Northern Lights Foundation Continues to Support Families in Need

DULUTH, Minn. – Every year in January, the Northern Lights Foundation typically hosts one of its biggest fundraisers of the year — More Cowbell.

The energetic lineup of performances usually captivates a large crowd inside Grandma’s Sports Garden in Canal Park, but the pandemic is putting a pause on the night of fundraising and entertainment.

Dr. Ken Larson founded the organization in 2006. Since then, fundraising efforts have helped provide support to more than 180 Northland families who have fallen on tough times.

Northern Lights Foundation provides grants to families with children who have life-threatening illnesses.

While the pandemic is putting a pause on daily routines, many families continue to deal with unforeseen dark circumstances.

Larson says a donation of any size can help make a big difference.

