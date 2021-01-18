First Responders Advise Caution As Sledding Injuries Increase

Duluth Firefighters say be careful before sledding as recent warming and freezing cycles have made snow extra slick.

DULUTH, Minn.-Many people are pent up at home and want to get outside and enjoy the winter, but our fluffy snow has gotten a little slick and hard, causing some kids and adults to get hurt while sledding around Duluth.

According to officials with the City of Duluth, emergency personnel have responded to more than a dozen sledding injuries recently, including a 39-year-0ld woman hospitalized for her injuries Monday.

Duluth Firefighters say be careful before sledding as recent warming and freezing cycles have made snow extra slick.

“Take a look at the hill, if it looks like ice it probably is and just it’s going to be really, really fast and it’s harder to control yourself in a sled going down an icy hill whereas if you have nice soft snow which we normally have you’re able to control yourself a little bit better and stop,” Fire Capt. Brian Black said.

Crews said their UTV, as well as tracking via cell phone signals have made finding and helping people injured on hills and in the forest much easier.