Martin Luther King Jr. Honored at Virtual Ceremony

Whether it be the pandemic or the continued division in the country, this year’s events surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day were sure to look a lot different than in year’s past.

This year’s virtual ceremony gave light to social justice, like the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but also to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

Several speakers and community leaders spoke at the virtual ceremony, highlighting the legacy Dr. King left behind.

“Dr. Martin Luther King’s death was not the end,” said ChaQuana McEntyre, the CEO of Family Rise sTog “It was merely the beginning. And the truth is we don’t have the whole story. But we have enough of the story so that we may push forward and continue to grow.”

Medical professionals focused on the importance of African heritage essential workers getting the COVID vaccine and Duluth City Council members spoke up about how the council has now become the most diverse in the city’s history.

“We’re out here trying to convey…the life of a man who was a bold, powerful, strong, energetic, charismatic leader who challenged us to be better, who forced us to think and grapple with the hard problems,” said Daniel Oyinloye, the emcee for the event.

The event’s theme was based on Dr. King’s book, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community.” That’s the title of his last book published after his death in 1968.