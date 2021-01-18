Medical Professionals Say Second Booster Shot Is Necessary

DULUTH, Minn. – While the majority of the public hasn’t received the vaccine just yet, medical professionals are urging the public to make sure they get the second booster shot after getting the initial shot.

There is a series of complicated chemical reactions when getting vaccines. When one gets the first vaccine, there is an initial reaction and some antibodies are made while there is some degree of immunity. However, when someone gets a second dose, immunity grows dramatically to 95%.

“Both doses are extremely important,” said Dr. Harmony Tyner, an infectious disease physician at St. Luke’s. “You get some benefit out of the first dose but the real magic of the vaccine, what gives you the long-lasting intense immune response and protection against this particular infection is the second dose.”

Medical professionals also say that your booster shot needs to match the same brand of shot you got in the first round, meaning if you got the Moderna shot first, you need to get the Moderna booster.