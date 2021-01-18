Minnesota Governor Hosts Virtual MLK Day Celebration

It was the 35th annual MLK celebration event.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hosted a virtual Martin Luther King Jr celebration on his Youtube channel kicking off the 35th annual event.

The governor spoke about the pandemic, George Floyd’s death and other racial injustices throughout the country.

He says, those highlighted events marked an already urgent need for meaningful change in our community and country.

“We will not wake up one day and have the disease of racism cured. We must do everything in our power to come together as one community to deconstruct generations of racism in our state so that every Minnesotan- black, indigenous, brown or white- can be safe and thrive,” Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz says.

If you would like to view the celebration in its entirety, click here: MLK Day Celebration