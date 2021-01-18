Mobile Vaccine Units Coming Soon To Counties In Wisconsin

The mobile units will assist local health departments in the next phase of the state's rollout, which includes police officers and firefighters.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – The National Guard and Wisconsin health officials are teaming up…

to test a program that offers mobile vaccination clinics across the state.

National Guard members and pharmacy volunteers will be deployed, starting on Tuesday, to counties in Wisconsin that have requested to be a part of this pilot program.

Douglas County officials say having the extra help can be beneficial for the future of mass vaccinations.

“These mobile units are a way to sort of increase the capacity within the county and in order to vaccinate a number of people quickly. Of course, that really depends on having access to the actual vaccine,” said Kathy Ronchi, the health officer for the Douglas County Public Health and Human Services.

Currently, there is no word on when a mobile vaccination team would make a stop in Douglas County.