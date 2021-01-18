Mont Du Lac Hosts High School Alpine Skiing Meet

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Monday, the Mont Du Lac Resort hosted a high school alpine skiing meet.

Duluth East, Duluth Marshall and Duluth Denfeld took part, along with CEC and Hermantown. The top time overall went to Duluth East’s Mia Arnold, who had a combined time for her two runs of just under one minute and ten seconds. Denfeld’s Margaret Duncan came in second and Arnold’s teammate Cora Nephew took third.

The top three boys times were all Hilltoppers: Brooks Maxwell, Cormac Johnson and Den Austin.

