One Dead, One Injured in Fatal Itasca County Crash

GREENWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Minnesota State Patrol says one man is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a Sunday night vehicle crash in Greenway Township.

According to reports, Matthew Jesse Kirkpatrick, 38, was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on Highway 169 when he crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram head-on.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was 69-year-old Larry Peter Meyer who suffered fatal injuries.

Authorities say impaired driving is suspected in the crash.

According to reports Meyer was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and road conditions were listed as being wet.