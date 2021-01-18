Spoons Gives Special Deal for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Some businesses are giving a special discount today in the spirit of Dr. King.

At Spoons in the Lincoln Park Craft District, owners there are giving a deal with a hamburger and fries for $5. Owner Solomon Witherspoon’s father actually marched with King in Alabama, giving Witherspoon a connection with the late reverend.

“He took care of so many people and he sacrificed his life so I want to make sure that I can try to at least minutely implicate that,” said Witherspoon.

The restaurant is open from 12 to 8 every day.