Strong Senior Class Returning for Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Team

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Last season, Duluth native Emma Stauber jumped into the Northland hockey coaching scene to become the bench boss for her former team, the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage. And for a first year head coach, she did a pretty good job.

The team finished the season with a 19-9 record, falling just one goal short in the Section 7A championship game to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. Stauber says in her first year as a head coach, she learned to always be prepared for anything and is hoping to carry that mantra into year two.

“Everything that the girls accomplished on the ice was everything that I had hoped. Obviously we wish we would have gone to the state tournament but if you kind of take a step back and look at what we were able to do and how we were able to grow as a team and as a program, I think it was a really successful year,” said Stauber.

The Mirage will be one of the most senior-laden teams in the entire Northland, with 10 players returning that played major minutes last season. And they will be leaned on heavily in hopes that Proctor/Hermantown can make it back to the state tournament.

“We have a lot of leadership because we’ve all kind of played together since youth hockey so it’s good. But we also have a lot of younger girls coming up who are really good. It should be a fun season,” said senior right winger Macy Sieger.

“We have a solid team. We have a solid four lines. Our d-core is strong. Our goalies are strong. We have a good team. The older girls need to guide the younger girls. Just give them some guidance to teach them their ways,” senior defender Ella Anick said.

The Mirage will be back in action next Tuesday when they take on Pine City.