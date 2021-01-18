Superior Native Mike Carlson Enjoying Great Start to Spanish Pro Basketball Season

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior native Mike Carlson has had a superb start to his season in the ACB League, widely considered the best basketball league outside of the NBA. In his debut game, the Duluth Marshall alum hit the game winning three-pointer to give his team their first victory of the season.

“I’ve done that in my backyard a couple hundred times, but never in real life. I’m looking at the defense as we’re going out to run this last play. And I’m thinking ‘you know, if I get to the right spot on the opposite side, I might have a shot at this thing’. Sure enough, they messed up their defense a little bit, gave me just a sliver of space and I got my eyes on the rim and knocked it down. Man I’ll tell you…I’ll never forget that moment for sure,” said Carlson.

Carlson would drop 20 points in his second game with Gipuzkoa, cementing himself as a key member of the team. He added that for high schoolers who have aspirations to play in the pros, the NBA shouldn’t be your one and only option.

“The most important thing is to be able to continue to play. If you love this game and you want to play, there’s opportunities for you. But you got to be smart in where you choose to go and find a place that fits you and really just continue to work on your craft because if you have the talent, you’re going to get noticed,” Carlson said.

Carlson will be back action next Sunday as Gipuzkoa will take on one of the top teams in the league in Barcelona.