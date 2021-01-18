Superior Police Looks To Add Liaison Position To Work With LGBTQ And Minority Communities

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is taking a step closer to becoming more inclusive.

The department is now looking to add a position to work with people in the minority and LGBTQ communities.

Nearly a decade ago, the Superior Police department had a liaison to work specifically with the LGBTQ community

and now discussions are in the works to bring the position back to include more minority groups.

Confidence in the police departments across the nation has long been a big issue among minority and LGBTQ groups.

SPD is hoping to change that.

The goal is to find a go -to person to help restore that confidence.

“If we can get them more direct access to a few officers that wantto be in that liaison position and bridge the gap then maybe that does remove some of those barriers. Maybe somebody would be more comfortable if they know this officer is a liaison to the community,” said Police Chief Nick Alexander.

Alexander says he hopes the officer filling the role has experienced hardship in their lifetime and the ability to want to help people.

It is also planned for the officer to go through culutral and sensitvity training.

The goal is to have the liaison working with minority and LGBTQ groups by the summer.