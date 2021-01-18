Superior School Board Gives School Nurses A Pay Raise

The pay will increase by about $2 an hour for LPN's and $5 an hour for RN's.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior School board recently approved a pay increase for school nurses in an effort to attract more to work in Superior schools.

School nurses have been in high demand for the School District of Superior.

The Coronavirus pandemic has only caused the need for school nurses to grow.

The district administrator says the pay increase allows these employment openings to remain competitive with other higher-paying nursing jobs in the area.

“It’s one of the pieces of our strategic plan, that’s all staff, not just our teaching staff. We want to have the best quality staff in all of our schools and we want to be sure we are attracting that high-quality staff,” said Amy Starzecki, the district administrator for the School District of Superior.

The pay will increase by about $2 an hour for LPN’s and $5 an hour for RN’s.