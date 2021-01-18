‘Take a Kid Fishing Weekend’ Encourages Youth Involvement in Sport

DULUTH, Minn.– Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is here in Minnesota and families around the Northland have bundled up to spend some quality time out on the frozen lake.

“Enjoy the nice weather, see if we can get them on some fish,” David Ankarlo-Church, who was fishing on Island Lake.

The weekend promotion from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources allows families to fish for free without a license if they’re out with a kid age 15 or younger. It’s part of an effort to get kids interested in the sport.

Ankarlo-Church, along with his friend brought their kids out to try and catch some fish on Island Lake. Part of their Sunday tradition to go fish on different lakes around the Northland and have a good time.

“Oh yeah, they love it,” said Ankarlo-Church. “Get them out here with us and they enjoy it, even if we don’t catch any fish.”

They get their fish house all ready to go and make sure their tip-ups ready to snag a big one. Whether its walleyes, crappies, or perch, Ankarlo-Church says it doesn’t matter just whatever fish bites.

Ankarlo-Church takes great pride in coming out on the ice with his kid every weekend and enjoying the outdoors, bringing back memories of when he was younger.

“I love getting them out here with me. And teaching them what my mom and grandpa used to teach me growing up. Just keeping it going and getting them to enjoy them to enjoy the great outdoors.”

Fisherman’s corner just off miller trunk highway in Duluth has been enjoying the weekend. The DNR’s weekend promotion has given the shop one of their busiest weekends of the season during an already successful winter.

“We’ve had some real good weather this January so far so a lot of people have been getting out fishing and it’s been a real good weekend,” said Garrett Mullvain, Manager of Fisherman’s Corner.

Management have seen plenty of families come in to stock up on fishing gear, including little jigs and spoons, along with some live bait. With staff adding that it’s great to see the next generation grow a passion for fishing.

“Take a kid fishing weekend helps really promote the sport and helps promote lifelong activities that they’re able to do and help promote opportunities like our small business,” said Mullvain.

While take a kid fishing weekend may end after Monday, Minnesotans love the opportunity to pass along the sport to kids and have a great time along the way.

“It’s super cool that they do that for the weekend and stuff to get everybody out here and juts to try it out and enjoy it and see if they like it or not,” said Ankarlo-Church.