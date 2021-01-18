Walz Announces Vaccine Pilot Program Amid Supply Concerns

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state will open nine community sites this week to vaccinate adults over 65, pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educators, school staff, and child care workers.

The program announced Monday expands the rollout beyond the first high-priority group that includes healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff, who began receiving doses last month.

“We are building for the future and doing what we can to get more shots to Minnesotans right now,” said Governor Tim Walz. “By beginning to serve those age 65 and older, educators and child care workers, we are immunizing for impact. It’s a step in the right direction on this long road to recovery. The federal government has been giving mixed messages on vaccine availability and guidance, and we need them to step up and get more vaccines to the state. When they do, we will be ready. The end of this pandemic is closer today than it was yesterday.”

The announcement comes after the Democratic governor criticized the federal government for uncertainty over the supply of doses.

Health officials on Monday reported 980 new infections and 12 deaths, bringing the state’s totals to more than 447,000 cases and nearly 6,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the governor’s office, vaccine-eligible Minnesotans can get a shot as supplies allow through either their healthcare provider or the pilot community vaccination sites, which will begin administering doses on Thursday. Regardless of location, Minnesotans are required to have an appointment to get a shot.

In consultation with state officials, healthcare providers are developing systems to let their 65-or-older patients know when they can start making appointments for a vaccine. Providers will contact patients with this information. Minnesotans should not contact their providers directly right now.