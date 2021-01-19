Boxes Filled with Snow In Preparation for Sculptors in Lincoln Park Craft District

DULUTH, Minn. – Massive 6-foot tall boxes full of packed snow have popped up in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District. The boxes will be peeled open later this week so local and regional artists can transform the snow cubes into creative snow sculptures.

Organizers tell us it’s all about getting people out of the house to enjoy winter while also supporting local businesses in Lincoln Park.

“We really wanted to do something that’s outside, that’s fun, that is like positive right now that people can go check out and be in the neighborhood like they want to be but can’t really go inside very much,” said Karin Kraemer, the owner of Duluth Pottery.

The snow cubes will turn into all kinds of designs. Artists will begin sculpting their masterpieces in and around the 19-hundred block of West Superior Street this Thursday and Friday for all to enjoy.