City Wants Public Feedback for The Enger Redevelopment Project

The full 10 acres planned for reconstruction runs through a portion of the Enger Park Golf Course.

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has selected a developer to help repurpose 10 acres of land in the area of Enger Park Golf Course.

Before moving forward both the city and the developer are asking for public input on the best ways to use the site.

City officials say this particular site is a prime location with endless opportunities for redevelopment.

The full 10 acres planned for reconstruction run through a portion of the Enger Park Golf Course.

Any new plans for the site would mean taking out the parking lot and the driving range at the golf course.

City planners are leaving it to the developer to brainstorm ideas for the land.

“Housing will be a big piece of it. Also looking at some recreation opportunities, and some commercial that would complement the golf course as well. that would be a year-round type of opportunity there,” Chris Fleege, the director of planning & economic development for the City of Duluth

There is no development agreement in place yet and public feedback will be considered before moving forward in the process.

Once community opinions have been brought forward, it could take up to a year before going into the next phases of the project.

Three virtual listening sessions are being held over the next few weeks and are open to the public.

Below is a list of the upcoming sessions:

Youth and Community Amenities: January 21 at 10:00 am or 5:45 pm

Housing: January 28 at 10:00 am or 5:45 pm

Commercial: February 4 at 10:00 am or 5:45 pm

Click here for more information.