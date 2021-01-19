Duluth Police Begin Vaccinations, Mourn Colleague Who Died Of COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. — Members of the Duluth Police Department have begun getting their COVID-19 vaccinations as they mourn one of the colleagues who recently died of the virus.

Some of the department’s employees started getting their shots this past weekend.

A spokesperson said while the department is not requiring employees to get vaccinated or report when they do, an internal department survey shows more than half of the police department is interested in getting the vaccine.

This comes after more than a dozen employees tested positive for the virus last year.

And just over the weekend, Police Chief Mike Tusken posted on social media about the death of a longtime employee, Shelly Meixsel, who lost her battle to COVID.

Meixsel started with the department in 2004 and most recently worked in police records and the violent crimes unit.

She was awarded for her work in 2010 as the Civilian Support Staff Of The Year.

“Shelly fought valiantly to overcome COVID-19. We will miss her smile, sense of humor, tell-it-like-it-is personality, hardwork, and professionalism,” Tusken said.