Duluth Realtor Puts Together Guide for Local Homebuyers

A Duluth realtor is putting together a guide for local homebuyers.

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth realtor is putting together a guide for local homebuyers. Ayla Dougherty helps out people who are moving to the Duluth area. She says that over the years, some of her clients have come from the Twin Cities area and further away such as the Dakotas and even Canada.

This new guide will highlight the best parts of Duluth from our restaurants, entertainment, trails, and more.

“You’re not just helping people buy houses,” said Dougherty. “You’re trying to get them comfortable with the area they’re moving into and I am knowledgeable in all of that. It’s my job to find out where people want to go and spend their time.”

If you have any suggestions for her Duluth guide, you can send Ayla an email. Her email is aydougherty@gmail.com