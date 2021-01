Fire Crews Respond to Structure Fire in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday afternoon fire crews responded to a structure fire at the former Robert’s Home Furnishings building in Lincoln Park.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building around 1:00 p.m.

Traffic was closed around the building, located at 2102 West Superior Street, while firefighters worked to contain the fire.

