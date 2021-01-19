Infinity Skating Rink Opens at Superior Shores Resort

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The infinity skating rink is officially open at the Superior Shores Resort in Two Harbors, capping off a project almost two months in the making.

“We were approached by the owner of the resort and he had this idea that he wanted to do a 170 foot by 75 foot infinity shaped skating rink. So we went with that idea and over a month of hard work, everything’s kind of come together and it’s been great,” director of sales and events at the Superior Shores Resort Eric Mortinson said.

The rink is in the shape of an infinity sign with two fire pits and chairs in the middle.

“Everybody that’s seen it is absolutely wowed by it and they love the concept, they love having something to do outside on the North Shore,” Mortinson said.

“It’s something different that you can say that you did while there was nothing else to do,” Two Harbors resident Emma Leuch added.

Using the rink is free for guests of the resort and $10 per person for the public.

“Being up the shore is obviously up to our advantage, obviously right over my shoulder you can see the beautiful view that you’ll have,” Mortinson said.

As the resort hopes to draw more people up the shore and give visitors the chance to enjoy a family tradition in a new way.

“I think bringing family closer together and they have the fireworks for people after and I’m not a super great skater but it’s a lot of fun,” Leuch said.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun for people to get outside and enjoy things outdoors along with traveling up to the North Shore to be able to do something a little different than normal,” Mortinson added.

The infinity skating rink is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week and you can register for a time slot on their website.