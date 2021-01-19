Organizations Helping Veterans Are Facing Their Own Hardships

Staff say they have challenges with outreach as many of the in-person events that help connect veterans to services have been canceled.

DULUTH, Minn. – Organizations that help veterans are facing their own hardships because of the pandemic.

The Duluth Veterans Center helps combat soldiers adjust back into civilian life and provides other resources as well.

The pandemic has forced the organization to change the way they help those who served, including switching counseling sessions to virtual platforms.

“For some of our older veterans, it’s an issue. Sometimes we do a hybrid group, for example, where some people will actually come in and attend a group that is online,” said Andrew Meyer, the adjustment specialist for Duluth Veterans Center. “It’s the same challenge that have always been there. the distance is something we have always been dealing with.”

