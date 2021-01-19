Prep Basketball: Greyhounds Boys, Hilltoppers, Hunters Girls Win at Home

The Duluth East boys and Duluth Marshall girls stay undefeated on the early seasons, while the Duluth Denfeld girls picked up their first win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season after getting the 80-38 win over Cloquet in their home opener.

Mattie Thompson led the way with 28 points while Zaa Buffalo and Noah Paulson each finished with 12 points. Alec Turnbull led the Lumberjacks with 13 points.

In prep girls action, Duluth Marshall and Proctor had another battle, but this time the Hilltoppers came out on top, using a big second half to get the 70-57 win. Kneepkens finished with 27 points while Ava Meirotto added 12 points. Duluth Marshall improves to 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Duluth Denfeld girls held on for a 43-38 win over Two Harbors for their first win of the season. Aliyah Bartling finished with 17 points, while Selah Reinertsen added 12 points.