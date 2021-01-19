Prep Hockey: Duluth, Marshall Girls, CEC, Proctor Boys Earn First Wins of the Season

Home ice advantage was the name of the game on Tuesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep girls hockey action, the Duluth Northern Stars got the season-opening win 10-7 over Superior, while Duluth Marshall blanked Moose Lake 7-0.

In prep boys hockey action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton picked up their first win of the season 3-0 over Virginia/MIB, and Proctor got hat tricks from Conner Pavlowich and Brett Bartlam as they won their home opener 8-4 over Pine City.