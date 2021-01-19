Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Hosting Virtual Fundraiser

The Food Bank Hopes to Raise $50,000 During the Virtual Event

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – The Second Harvest North Central Food Bank in Grand Rapids is looking for your generous support Thursday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the organization will host its first-ever virtual Chef’s Gala.

The event typically takes place at the Timberlake Lodge and serves as the Food Bank’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Last year the fundraiser helped collect over $80,000, however, organizers are setting a goal of $50,000 this year.

Staff says they saw a 30 percent increase in the need for food assistance throughout North Central Minnesota in 2020.

With the increase, the community rallied together to support their neighbors.

“The communities have been amazing during this time. We just don’t know what’s going to happen in 2021 — there’s a lot of things up in the air right now and we are just making sure we are ready and able to help anybody who’s in need,” said Trisha Zimmerman, development director at Second Harvest North Central Food Bank.

During the LIVE event, four Celebrity Chefs — Megan Kellin, Katie Benes, Dr. Chris Reilly, and Jim Hoolihan, will join the audience virtually from their home kitchens where they will be cooking a meal using food typically available in a local food shelf.

The professional Chefs will be on the Reif Center Stage watching and judging their cooking techniques.

The audience, at home, can engage with the Celebrity Chefs by voting for them with a gift to Second Harvest.

The Celebrity Chef who receives the most votes, essentially raising the most funds throughout the evening, will be named the 2021 Celebrity Chef of the Year.

Click here to register for this year’s virtual event.