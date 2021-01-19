Sen. Amy Klobuchar To Speak At Presidential Inauguration She Helped Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Amy Klobuchar will play a big role in Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

The senator from Minnesota is on the Senate Rules Committee as the lead Democrat, and a member of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

She will be joining President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at a small church service in the morning, then welcome them to the U.S. Capitol and speak at their inauguration ceremony.

The planning for this political tradition has been in the works for awhile, but Klobuchar said that so much kept changing to keep up with the unexpected.

“We never thought when we started, we didn’t even know who was going to win, that we’d be dealing with a pandemic and an insurrection,” Klobuchar said. “But we believed from the beginning that the show must go on.”

The Senate is holding confirmation hearings for President-elect Biden’s Cabinet picks this month.

Biden has chosen Pete Buttigieg to serve as the Secretary of Transportation, and Senator Klobuchar said she has been talking with him about infrastructure projects that need funding in the Northland.

“I’m going to be pushing, we have the confirmation hearing for Mayor Pete on Thursday, I just talked to him this week, and I’ll be pushing that Blatnik Bridge, getting that done, I promise,” she emphasized.

Klobuchar also said she believes there may be enough votes in the Senate to convict President Trump of inciting an insurrection after the House impeached him last week.

That trial has not started yet.

She said the Senate needs to budget its times to handle confirmation hearings, more pandemic relief legislation, and the impeachment trial this winter.