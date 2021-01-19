Superior School District Provides Meals for Students

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With many students attending school in a hybrid format, Northland school districts are trying new strategies to make sure their students get enough to eat.

Whether it’s chicken alfredo or cheeseburgers, the Superior School District is providing free meals to students not only for the food but also to give a sense of normalcy during these uncertain times.

Food distribution happens every day. Meals are given to students inside the school on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and every day outside. One big goal is helping students when they are doing school virtually on Wednesdays.

“It costs a lot of money to keep kids at home every day and we’re helping with that and we’re also helping with something to do, something to talk about,” said Jamie Wilson, the director of food services for Superior School District. “They look forward to their favorite days.”

About 2,500 to 3,500 meals are distributed every day. Kitchen staff says meal prep is keeping them on their toes and they enjoy seeing students when they pick up their meals.

“We’re busy,” said Hope Peer, the kitchen manager at Superior School District. “Not only are we preparing food inside to feed students, we’re also preparing food to feed outside students. So it keeps all of us busy going non-stop.”

Parents also say it’s a great help, especially since putting together three meals a day for their kids can be a lot of work.

“It’s nice,” said James McKay, a parent. “It’s very convenient. We’ve got all the kids at home right now so it’s really nice because it’s right here, real quick and get back to work.”

The meals are made free for those who are 18 and under.