UMD Men’s Hockey Series Against Western Michigan Moved to Saturday-Sunday

Puck drop on the first night is set for just after 6 p.m., while Sunday's game will start at 4:07p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team will be back at home as they host Western Michigan University. Usually their series begins on Friday night, but this one will have a slight delay.

The Bulldogs-Broncos series will be moved to Saturday and Sunday at Amsoil Arena. Puck drop on the first night is set for just after 6 p.m., while Sunday’s game will start at 4:07 p.m. The change is due to UMD wanting an extra day of practice because the team is just getting out of quarantine protocols that caused their series last weekend against Miami to be postponed.

As for fan attendance, FOX 21 been told that this weekend will be limited to only the families of players and staff.