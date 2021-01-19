UWS Women’s Hockey Looking to Build Off Success of Last Season

The Yellowjackets will be the first UWS program to return to action with a non-conference match-up next Tuesday at home against Northland College.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS women’s hockey team is getting closer and closer to their first game of the season next week.

The Yellowjackets are coming off of one of their best seasons in a decade, finishing 17-8-2, with six of those loses to ranked opponents. They also got two ranked wins last year, so the Yellowjackets are going to lean on that experience heading into this season.

“Facing top, I don’t even know how many teams we played that are top 10 in the nation, showed everyone, not only us but the other teams that Superior can keep up with everyone and that we are a threat and we can’t be overlooked by those teams,” senior forward Jenna Curtis said.

“Our veterans that are coming back will be our anchor at all positions for that matter. When you have this short of practice time and a limited time to prepare, you have to start leaning on your veterans,” head coach Dan Laughlin added.

Although they haven’t been able to play yet, the Yellowjackets have spent the past few months building their chemistry on and off the ice and believe that will help them during games.

“Having a short season is definitely difficult for all of us but having that family to back us up and support one another is definitely going to push us through this,” senior forward Amanda Sergent said.

“We’ve had some shutdowns and then you’re going one week, you’re not this week. All of the players are ready to go physically, I think it’s just that mental part of just battling through what we’ve had to go through. We have a great group and a good foundation to get us going,” Laughlin added.

