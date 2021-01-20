Cold Front In Bayfront Park Still Goes On

Duluth's Cold Front begins February 6th and goes through February 12th.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Cold Front event is still happening this year, but it will be a little different this time around.

In past years Cold Front was a one-day event, but now it will last a week to help prevent people from gathering in Bayfront Park at once.

Several activities will take place at the festival park and across the city including dog sledding and a scavenger hunt.

Attendees can also rent snowshoes and other winter equipment for some added fun.

“The last year has been really tough for a lot of in a lot of ways. One of the ways that is really tough is the lack of social interactions,” said Sam Werle, a recreation specialist for Duluth Parks and Recreation. “Its important to be able to connect with others, participate, and take part in something together even if it is not all in the same place.”

Most activities will require participants to register before attending.

