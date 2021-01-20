Duluth Parks Department Hosts Recreational Skating Program

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Heritage Center along with the Duluth Parks Department have restarted their recreational skating program.

The cost is $3 per session.

With several sessions a week, the goal is to get people to enjoy skating while being socially distant.

“Love having families out here to cruise around together, you know,” City of Duluth Recreation Specialist, Nick Budnik says. “Maybe some of the older people are teaching the younger kids how to skate and that sort of thing.”

Each session lasts about 45 minutes and attendees are encouraged to bring their own skates.

The program is not taking any walk-ups at this time.

If you would like to register, click here: Recreational Skating