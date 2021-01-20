St. Luke’s Now Offering Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for Eligible Patients with COVID-19

The Treatment is Found to Have Reduced COVID-19 Hospitilizations

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s in Duluth is now offering an emergency use COVID-19 antibody treatment that medical experts say has been proven to reduce the length of hospitalizations.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is produced in a lab.

The antibodies work to attack the COVID-19 virus in the patient’s system.

St. Luke’s Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Andrew Thompson, says the treatment is given to patients early on to keep the virus from getting worse.

Thompson says through studies, it’s been proven patients have a lower level of virus in their system and experience less of a chance of being hospitalized or coming back to the emergency room for treatment.

“People who are older or who have underlying medical conditions will benefit the most from this treatment,” said Thompson.

At St. Luke’s, the treatment is offered to patients who test positive for COVID-19 and meet the criteria.

This typically includes patients who are over the age of 65 or have a series of underlying conditions.

“This treatment is under emergency use authorization, like a lot of things are for COVID, but we believe it’s safe,” said Dr. Thompson.

The treatment is a one-time, hour-long infusion given to patients in the ER department at St. Luke’s.

It’s believed the antibodies last in the bloodstream for a few months, offering some protection and treatment to those suffering from COVID-19.

For more information about the monoclonal antibody treatment, you’re encouraged to reach out to your doctor.