Students Make Snow Sculptures for Hospital Residents

CLOQUET, Minn. – Do you want to build a snowman? National Honor Society students at Cloquet High School have said yes to the challenge.

After a tumultuous 2020, the volunteer coordinator at Community Memorial Hospital reached out to the National Honor Society chapter at the high school to build snowmen and snow sculptures for the residents at the hospital to help lift their spirits.

Students created things like whales, sea turtles, and classic snowmen for residents to enjoy.

“I don’t know with COVID and everything it can get kind of lonely, especially with not a lot of visitors and stuff, so maybe it’s just a little something to will brighten their day,” said Sadie Senich, a junior at Cloquet High School. “They can look at it when they feel sad or lonely or just need something to look at out the window.”

There were a little more than a dozen students participating in the building of snowmen and snow sculptures.