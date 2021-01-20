Students Make Snow Sculptures for Health Care Center Residents

CLOQUET, Minn. – Do you want to build a snowman? National Honor Society students at Cloquet High School have said yes to the challenge.

After a wild 2020, staff at the Sunnyside healthcare center in Cloquet were looking for a little pick-me-up for all the people living there.

“Just trying to think of something to help put a smiles on the residents faces with them being stuck where they are or in their rooms,” Community Memorial Hospital Volunteer Coordinator, Deanna Johnson says.

And a group of National Honor Society members from the Cloquet high school answered the call.

“It helps the NHS students as well because they need volunteer hours,” Johnson says.

With their normal volunteering opportunities being cut down this year because of the pandemic, this seemed like the perfect opportunity.

“It’s kind of a win-win for students and residents,” Johnson says.

The residents looked on while the students worked.

“I think it’s great, I really do,” Sunnyside Resident, Andy Coathup says.

Giving the honor society students a chance to lift the spirits for many in a time when people need it the most.

“I don’t know with COVID and everything it can get kind of lonely, especially with not a lot of visitors and stuff, so maybe it’s just a little something to will brighten their day,” said Sadie Senich, a junior at Cloquet High School. “They can look at it when they feel sad or lonely or just need something to look at out the window.”

There were a little more than a dozen students participating in the building of snowmen and snow sculptures.