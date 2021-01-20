Trump Pardons Minnesota Man Who Served Time for Drug Offense

UPDATE: MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump has granted clemency to two Minnesota residents convicted of drug charges.

Trump commuted the sentence of Cassandra Ann Kasowski, of Moorhead, who has served more than seven years of an 18-year sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance.

The case involved the transportation of mass quantities of methamphetamine from Texas that was distributed in the Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead area, federal prosecutors said.

The White House said in a statement that Kasowski, 46, has been an exemplary inmate and has participated in community service programs. Upon her release, she plans to spend time with her son and seek employment, the statement said. Authorities have not said when she will be released.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to a Minnesota man who was convicted of a drug charge in 1992.

John Harold Wall pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He served five years in prison and four years of supervised release. Wall was one of several drug offenders pardoned by Trump in one of his final acts as president.

The pardon was supported by former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andy Luger.