UMD Men’s Hockey Return To Practice After Quarantine

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team are back from quarantine after a COVID-19 situation postponed their series last week. It was their first pause of the season, which gave them a chance to hit the reset button following a less than ideal series against St. Cloud State.

“We were really hungry to play that Miami series and that getting called off was hard for us. But we just got to kind of continue that and keep that hunger that we want points this weekend and a couple wins. I think we’ll be good for this weekend if we just keep that energy and everything like that,” team captain Noah Cates said.

“I know one thing. It gives us a greater appreciation again of how fun it is to play and not take a break, which we’ve talked about all year. I think even as a coaching staff we go back and look at some of the things that we got to improve on. We worked on some of that stuff today,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

UMD will host Western Michigan this Saturday and Sunday.