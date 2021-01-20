UMD Students React To Inauguration Of Pres. Joe Biden And Vice Pres. Kamala Harris

Many UMD students took time in between classes to watch the swearing-in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

DULUTH, Minn. – The inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is getting a lot of attention on college campuses.

No matter what their political views, watching the ceremonies was a chance for everyone to witness a big moment in history.

“I’m excited. It’s like an important day no matter who gets inaugurated,” said Siiri Truckey, a freshman student at UMD.

“It’s a pretty big deal. I have been looking forward to it since the election,” said Jacquelina Stuedemann, a senior UMD student.

The change in leadership for the united states brings a sense of hope for many of these students.

“I definitely think our country has seen some struggles, throughout this year and it would be exciting to see a new administration, said Truckey.

This inauguration also included historic moments these undergraduates never thought could be possible.

“I think I never dreamed I’d get to see a female vice president, so it’s really exciting to me,” said Stuedemann.

Now that President Biden and Vice President harris have offically been sworn in, some umd students have their own wishes on what they would like to see accomplished under the new administration.

“I hope to see more regulations for COVID, just to make sure we are helping our elderly and our frontline workers. I think I would also like to see some improvement with Black Lives movement and helping our country feel more together,” said Truckey.

One of the biggest overall wishes among these students is more unity for the country.

“I like what Biden said about how he wants to be a president for everyone, even the people that don’t necessarily agree with him right now. I think we need that,” said Stuedemann.

Several students we spoke with also expressed hope that those who are not happy about the change in leadership can vocalize their disagreement in non-violent ways.