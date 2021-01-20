Youth Program AT GND Recreation Center Helps Kids Explore Nature

The youth program is hosted every Wednesday and Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn. – A few elementary school students got a nature lesson as part of an on-going program at the Gary-New Duluth Recreation Center.

This week, kids learned all about winter birds

The students even built and painted their own bird feeders which are being placed outdoors near the rec center.

Staff say this program could help teach kids the importance of nature.

“It’s a gift to us. It’s up to them and their generation to take on that mantle and protect it,” said Leslie Bucar, the youth director for the Gary-New Duluth Recreation Center. “Being able to see what we have just in our own backyard, will make them lifetime lovers and learners of nature.”

Click here to register for the program.