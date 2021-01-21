Barnum High School Basketball Coach Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct

BARNUM, Minn. – A Barnum High School basketball coach has been arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct according to the Moose Lake Police Department.

Andrew John Palmer, 33, of Moose Lake was formally charged Thursday for engaging in sexual contact with a 17-year-old basketball player while he was her coach.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the girl’s parents contacted the Moose Lake Police to report they suspected their daughter’s basketball coach had sexually assaulted their teenage daughter.

While interviewing the victim authorities learned that Palmer added the teen on Snapchat in the fall of 2020 and began sending her messages.

Palmer then asked the victim to visit his home on three separate occasions over the last month where he engaged in sexual contact.

According to the complaint, the victim told police that it “felt not okay and hurt” and she felt pressured to engage in the acts with him because he was her coach.

She told police that she “tried to say no” but Palmer would get mad at her.

When law enforcement executed a search warrant at Palmer’s home they noted the interior description of the home matched the description given by the victim.

Palmer’s next court appearance is scheduled for March.