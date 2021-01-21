Confidence Building for UMD Women’s Hockey Team After Series Split with #3 Ohio State

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will be back in action this weekend as they travel to Bemidji State.

The Bulldogs are coming off a great series at home against third-ranked Ohio State. Head coach Maura Crowell says while it was disappointing to allow just a single goal against the Buckeyes and not get the sweep, it was also an encouraging performance.

“When you beat a team like a Ohio State, who could be the best team in the country, that gives you confidence. When you lose one on Saturday, instead of feeling like it’s the end of the world, I think it puts a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, a bigger one, that we know they got away with one in our own building. And it builds that momentum towards the following weekend so hopefully we take it out on Bemidji,” said Crowell.

Puck drop for Friday night’s game is set for 7:37 p.m.