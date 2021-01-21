Duluth East Boys Basketball Set To Host #1 Recruit Chet Holmgren, Top-Ranked Minnehaha Academy

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday night, the Duluth East boys basketball team will host Minnehaha Academy and Chet Holmgren, who is the number one high school player in the entire country.

He is over seven feet tall, but sometimes plays point guard for the Red Hawks. He’s an elite shot blocker with an unlimited shooting range. We spoke with the Greyhounds earlier this week to get their thoughts on this literal tall task.

“I’ve never played against him. I’ve been in the same tournament as him once, but we didn’t meet up. He’s called the greatest mismatch in the country. We just got to come ready. You got to want to play the best to be the best,” said senior Noah Paulson.

“I think the easiest comparison is Kevin Durant just because of his size and his ability to shoot and handle it. There’s no one that we’ve seen in high school basketball in this state that is anything compared to Chet Holmgren in my opinion,” head coach Rhett McDonald said.

Minnehaha has won three consecutive state titles and features several other Division I recruits. But Duluth East won’t be backing down from the challenge.

“Coach has done a great job of just making sure we keep our heads at a leveled space and just making sure we’re not getting too involved in the hype or anything. And just making us realize that we can compete with these guys,” said senior Zaa Buffalo.

“The experience is something that these guys deserve, to be on the same floor as arguably one of the best teams in the entire country,” McDonald said.

Tip-off for Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m.