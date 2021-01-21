Duluth Transit Authority Proposes To Reduce Bus Fares

The DTA will be holding a virtual public comment meeting Monday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority is looking at possibly reducing bus fares to get more northlanders using the bus.

The bus company is proposing to the Duluth City Council to lower pricing for single-day bus passes from $4 to $3.

The seven-day pass would also be reduced by $2 and the monthly summer youth pass would go down to $30.

Leadership from the DTA say it all about encouraging ridership.

“It’s good that we are able to reduce our fares in this time of great turmoil to encourage people to use the buses. It is still the best deal in town for transportation and getting around. @e think that will help entice people to ride more often,” said Phil Pumphrey, the general manager

Before the proposals head to the city council, the DTA will be holding a virtual public comment meeting Monday.