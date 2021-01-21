Ledgerock Grille at Larsmont Cottages Features New Dessert Menu Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Cooking Connection: Brown Butter Tart with Lemon Curd

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Ledgerock Grille at Larsmont Cottages has a new, redesigned dessert menu to please any customer who walks through the door.

In this week’s segment, Chef Richard Selz prepares a Brown Butter Tart with Lemon Curd.

Brown Butter Tart Dough

6 oz butter

½ c. lightly packed brown sugar

1 t. vanilla

½ t. salt

1 ½ c. flour

For the crust

1. Lightly grease a 9-inch round fluted tart pan with a removable bottom.

2. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and continue to cook until it caramelizes and emits a nutty, butterscotch aroma. You will notice brown flecks in the bottom of the pan as the butter deepens in color. This should take about 3-6 minutes. Be careful not to burn the butter. Remove from the heat.

3. In a medium bowl, combine the melted butter with the brown sugar, vanilla and salt. Add the flour and mix until incorporated. Spread the dough evenly and up the sides of the prepared pan. Let stand for at least 1 hours or up to overnight (do not refrigerate).

4. Preheat oven to 300°F.

5. Bake the shortbread for 45 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven. Let cool completely.

Lemon Curd

4 ggs

1 C. sugar

2/3 C. lemon juice

Zest of 2 lemons

4-4” springs of rosemary

4 oz butter

½ C. whipped cream

1. Combine eggs, sugar, lemon juice and zest and rosemary in heavy bottomed sauce pot. Stir constantly with a wire whisk, over medium heat until mixture thickens.

2. Strain and stir in butter until melted.

3. Cool completely.

You can use as is or lighten with and equal amount of whipped cream.

Ledgerock Grille is located at 596 Larsmont Way in Two Harbors.

