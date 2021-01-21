Minnesota Pharmacies Request to Be Part of Vaccine Rollout

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota pharmacies and health care providers are requesting the state include them in the coronavirus vaccine rollout as the demand for a shot among seniors far outpaces the state’s supply.

Pharmacists testified before a Minnesota Senate health committee on Wednesday, telling lawmakers they can provide easier access to a vaccine as the priority groups for doses expands to now include Minnesotans over 65.

Health officials argue the nine sites serve as a foundation for how the state would establish future mass vaccination sites. The limited weekly allotment of 60,000 doses from the federal government is preventing the state from ramping up efforts.